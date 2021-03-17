LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES: Wagner, Eisenhart honored; Day makes college choice; Leber excels

STEVE HEISER

Hayden Wagner saw his 2020 season first cut short by an injury and then ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the Central York High School graduate is trying to make the most of his final season for the nationally-ranked George Mason men’s volleyball program.

The 6-foot, 6-inch standout is enjoying a strong senior campaign for the Patriots, who are ranked No. 14 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division I poll.

Earlier this week, Wagner was named the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Offensive Player of the Week. It’s the seventh time in his career that Wagner has won the award, including a program-best four selections in 2019 and a pair of selections in 2018.

Wagner led the Patriots' attack in a weekend sweep of EIVA foe Charleston, West Virginia.

Wagner led Mason with 30 kills, two assists, a pair of service aces, four digs and two solo blocks in seven sets over the weekend. The opposite currently leads the EIVA in kills per set (3.86) and is fourth in the conference in total kills (143).

During his last full season at George Mason in 2019, Wagner was an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention selection and a first-team All-EIVA performer.

Wagner has helped the Patriots to a 9-5 overall record this season and a 6-4 mark in the EIVA.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Central York grad Eisenhart honored: Another Central York graduate, Evan Eisenhart, was named the Landmark Men's Basketball Rookie of the Week earlier this month after he helped the Juniata Eagles to a win vs. Catholic.

Eisenhart tallied eight points in the second half and made free throws down the stretch to keep the Cardinals at bay.

Then, in two weekend matchups against Scranton, the 6-foot freshman scored nine points to go along with five rebounds in the first game. In the second game vs. Scranton, Eisenhart notched eight points.

Eisenhart finished his first season at Juniata averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Juniata finished 3-6. Eisenhart started all nine games.

Kennard-Dale's Day makes college choice: Kennard-Dale boys' basketball standout Carter Day recently announced his college choice.

Day will play for Pitt-Bradford, which is an NCAA Division III program.

The 5-foot, 9-inch Day was recently named a York-Adams League Division II first-team all-star by the division's coaches. He finished his career with more than 1,000 points and was the York-Adams League's leading scorer as a junior with more than 23 points per game. He also averaged more than 20 points per game as a sophomore.

In 2021, with more balance throughout the K-D lineup, Day wasn't called upon to score as much, averaging just more than 11 points per game. The Rams' record, however, improved markedly to 13-6 overall and 9-3 in D-II.

Pitt-Bradford plays in th Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and is coming off a 1-24 season, including an 0-20 mark in the AMCC.

Leber off to strong start at Shippensburg: Eastern York High School graduate Maelynn Leber is off to a strong start for the Shippensburg University softball team.

In four games for the NCAA Division II program, the 5-9 freshman is hitting .545 with five RBIs, a .727 slugging percentage and a .583 on-base percentage. Two of her six hits are doubles. On the mound, Leber is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA.

Shippensburg is 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division.

