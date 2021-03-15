LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES: Coppersmith excels, White gets another offer, York players honored

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Courtney Coppersmith has picked up right where she left off in 2020.

The Central York High School graduate is off to another dominant start to the softball season for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Coppersmith followed up her 3-0 start, which resulted in her being named America East Pitcher of Week, with another pair of impressive performances last week for the NCAA Division I Retrievers.

Coppersmith went 1-1 on the mound last week, and in her lone loss went seven innings and allowed one run on a solo home run.

In five starts this season, Coppersmith is 4-1 with 0.90 ERA. She's struck out 57 in 31 innings.

The junior has also made an impact at the plate early in the year. In just 19 at-bats, Coppersmith has hit two home runs.

As a freshman in 2019, Coppersmith was 21-14 with 1.97 ERA, striking out 346 in 238.1 innings.

As a sophomore during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, she was 3-1 with 0.19 ERA, striking out 82 in 37 innings.

OTHER COLLEGE NOTES

Tough break for Parker: Nick Parker got a rough break in his latest start. The Dallastown High graduate went five innings and allowed five hits, but took the loss against Florida International University after a pair of unearned runs scored on his watch.

Through four starts this season for the D-I program, Parker is 1-1 and has the lowest ERA of all Coastal Carolina starting pitchers (3.92).

Thomas update: Former West York area athlete Trinity Thomas and her Florida gymnastics team will head into the Southeastern Conference championship event ranked No. 1.

Thomas and the Gators remained the NCAA’s top team ahead of the meet. Thomas missed the Gators’ final regular-season meet on March 5 with an ankle injury suffered during warmups.

White gets another FBS offer: York High sophomore running back Jahiem White recently picked up his second NCAA Division I offer from Old Dominion University, whose head coach is former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

White also holds an offer from Bowling Green State University after a breakout season where he rushed for 1,332 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.

Both Bowling Green and ODU are Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

York baseball players honored: A pair of York College senior baseball players claimed top conference awards after dominant starts to their seasons.

Outfielder Jayden Cowan was named Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week after he hit .435 with five runs scored and 10 RBIs in six games.

On the mound, Brandon Haggerty was picked as MAC Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week after a 2-0 week. Haggerty struck out 10 batters in seven innings and allowed four hits and one walk without a run scoring.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.