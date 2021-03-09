RED LION NOTES: Alyssa Adams excels on D-I college level; AD Arnie Fritzius earns honor

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Red Lion High School graduate Alyssa Adams is off to a strong start to her senior college season.

Adams is thriving for the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse team for the University of Cincinnati.

Monday, she earned a spot on the weekly American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

The 5-foot, 7-inch attacker/midfielder had six goals with six ground balls, four draw controls and a caused turnover in two games at nationally-ranked Louisville and at home vs. Kent State last week. It's her third career AAC weekly accolade.

For the season, Adams is second on the Bearcats with 12 goals and 12 draw controls and third on the team with 12 points.

Cincinnati is off to a 2-2 start this season.

In 45 career games, Adams has totaled 70 goals with seven game winners, 114 draw controls, 51 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers and nine assists.

Red Lion AD honored: The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recently announced that Arnie Fritzius, the athletic director at Red Lion, has been recognized as a certified master athletic administrator.

According to NIAAA, Fritzius earned the honor by demonstrating "exemplary knowledge, contributions and on-going professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration."

The NIAAA said the voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience, NIAAA leadership courses and professional contributions. It culminated with a practical written or oral presentation project.

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.