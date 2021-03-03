Former West York athlete Trinity Thomas registers two perfect 10.0 scores in same meet

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Trinity Thomas recently accomplished something that she’s never done before in her standout college gymnastics career.

The former West York High School athlete registered two perfect 10.0 performances during the same meet on Friday for the No. 1 Florida Gators in a 198.275-197.025 victory over Auburn. The perfect scores came on the bars and on the floor.

Thomas is the second Gator, and the first since Alex McMurtry in 2018, with two 10.0 scores in a single meet.

Those perfect scores helped the junior earn yet another Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week Award. It’s the fourth time Thomas has won the SEC weekly honor this season and extends her SEC all-time leading total to 15.

Thomas won the all-around crown vs. Auburn with the SEC's top total of the weekend (39.75). It was Thomas’ fourth all-around title of 2021 and the 18th of her career. Her all-around total led the league last weekend and was the second highest among the nation's competitors.

Her 10.0 score on the bars was nation's first for 2021 and her second overall. Her 10.0 on the floor is her second consecutive in the event and her third overall. She now has seven 10.0 scores for her college career (two each on the bars and the beam, and three on the floor).

Her current national rankings are: all-around (No. 1, 39.788); vault (No. T3, 9.944); bars (No. 1, 9.975); beam (No. T4, 9.944); and floor (No. 1, 9.975).

Thomas accomplished all of that after she was sidelined, along with three Florida teammates and her head coach, for the team's meet vs. Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 19, because of COVID-19 protocols.

Florida next travels to No. 6 Alabama for the regular-season finale on Friday, March 5. Florida needs a win for its second consecutive undefeated SEC regular-season title. An Alabama win would give the Tide a share of the 2021 SEC regular-season title with Florida.

The Gators are 7-0 overall and 6-0 in SEC competition this season.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.