COLLEGE NOTES: Rizzuto is all-conference; Martin, Nwandu on pause; Sutton has career game

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Antonio Rizzuto has just completed the most successful individual season of his NCAA Division I college basketball career.

The former Northeastern High School standout was recently named to the America East All-Conference Second Team. He was also selected to the conference’s All-Defensive Team.

Rizzuto, who is a junior at the University at Albany, earned his first-ever all-conference college honors.

The 6-foot, 3-inch guard finished the season as the No. 2 scorer on the Albany team, averaging 12.5 points per game. He led the team in 3-pointers with 105. He shot 42% from the field, including 36% from 3-point range. He also shot 72% from the foul line.

The 2020-2021 season marked the first time that Rizzuto finished a college season averaging in double figures in scoring. He averaged 7.7 points per game as a sophomore at Albany and 9.2 ppg as a freshman.

Rizzuto started 14 of Albany’s 16 games. The Great Danes Danes finished 7-9 overall and 6-6 in the America East.

Albany’s season ended Sunday with an 83-77 loss to Hartford in the America East Tournament.

The Albany coach, Will Brown, will not return next season. Brown said in a news release issued Monday that he and the school had agreed “to mutually part ways.” The 2020-21 season was the final year of his contract extension. He had been at Albany for two decades.

Brown's teams posted a record of 315-295 and earned five NCAA Tournament berths.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Nwandu, Martin on pause in MAAC: Two former York County standouts who are enjoying strong seasons on the NCAA Division I level in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference have seen their seasons put on pause by COVID-19 issues.

Former York Catholic standout Melik Martin is a 6-6 senior forward for Monmouth, while former Northeastern standout Kobi Nwandu is a 6-6 senior for Niagara.

Both Monmouth and Niagara had their scheduled games this past weekend postponed or canceled. Monmouth was slated to play two games vs. Fairfield, while Niagara was scheduled to play two games vs. Canisius.

Martin is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for Monmouth, which is 10-7 overall and 10-6 in the MAAC.

Nwandu, meanwhile, is leading Niagara at 14.5 ppg. He’s also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Niagara is 8-10 overall and 7-9 in the MAAC.

The MAAC Men’s Basketball Tournament is slated to start Monday, March 8.

Sutton scores career high: Dallastown High School graduate Julia Sutton is coming off the best game of her college career.

Sutton, a 5-6 junior at Montclair State in New Jersey, poured in a career-high 27 points Saturday in a 67-58 victory over New Jersey City.

Sutton finished the game 8 for 15 from the field and 6 for 9 from 3-point range. She was also 5 for 6 at the foul line.

For the season, she is second on the team in scoring at 11.9 points per game.

Sutton is coming off a sophomore season cut short by an injury.

Sutton has helped Montclair, an NCAA Division III program, to a 6-1 overall record and a 6-0 mark in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

Montclair is scheduled to compete in the NJAC Women’s Basketball Tournament this weekend. The Montclair conference tournament opener is Friday vs. Rutgers-Camden.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.