Trinity Thomas scores perfect 10, earns SEC honor in historic effort for No. 1 Florida

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Trinity Thomas was named SEC Gymnast of the Week.

Thomas received the award for the 14th time in her career.

Thomas scored a 10.0 score on her floor routine and a 39.90 all-around score.

It might be time for the Southeastern Conference to just name its weekly gymnastics award after Trinity Thomas.

The former West York High School athlete was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week for the second straight week and the 14th time during her career. The latest honor came after the University of Florida junior dominated over the weekend in a showdown of the sport’s top two college teams.

Thomas led No. 1 Florida past No. 2 LSU with an elite performance. Thomas posted the No. 5 all-time all-around score in NCAA history and the highest-ever effort for a Gator with a 39.90. She won at least a share of every event title.

Florida won the event, 198.15-198.05, and set the NCAA team scoring record for the second straight week. The Gators previously scored 197.85 points in their last meet against Missouri on Jan. 29.

Included in Thomas’ big night was the fifth 10.0 score of her career. Thomas was perfect on her floor routine for the second time during the past two seasons. Her first flawless floor routine came last season when she performed in front of hundreds of family and friends against Penn State.

“I've been working on (getting a perfect 10 this season),” Thomas told floridagators.com after the meet. “Trying to control those landings and I finally got it all together and put in one routine.”

Last season, she also achieved 10.0 scores on the balance beam twice and once on the uneven bars.

Thomas scored a pair of 9.975s on the uneven bars and vault and a 9.95 on the balance beam to go with the 10.0 on her floor routine to achieve the historic 39.90 all-around score.

For the season, Thomas is ranked No. 1 in vault, No. 1 in uneven bars, No. 3 all-around and No. 6 in floor routine in the NCAA.

The SEC Gymnast of the Week honor marks the third time Thomas claimed the award this season after she received it 11 times en route to being named 2020 SEC Gymnast of the Year as a sophomore. In her first season at Florida, Thomas was the SEC Freshman of the Week six times and was selected the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.