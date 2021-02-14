Christian School of York graduate putting up some scary numbers in college baseball

STEVE HEISER

Christian School of York graduate Ben Bills is putting up some scary numbers during a standout baseball season as a college junior.

Bills is thriving at the plate and on the mound as a pitcher-infielder for Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas.

As a pitcher, Bills is 4-0 with 0.45 ERA. Over 20 innings, he’s allowed just six hits with 30 strikeouts and four walks. He’s only given up one earned run.

His best outing came against Randall University on Jan. 29, when he pitched a seven-inning perfect game, striking out 11. He needed just 73 pitches. It is being credited as the first college perfect game of the 2021 season.

At the plate, Bills is hitting .500, with three homers and 19 RBIs. He has a .950 slugging percentage and a .608 on-base percentage. He also has five doubles, two triples and eight walks.

His OPS (on base plus slugging percentage) is 1.558. For comparison's sake, last year's major-league leader in OPS was Washington's Juan Soto at 1.185.

Among players with at least 25 at-bats, he leads SAGU in average, homers, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS.

Among the pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched, he leads SAGU in ERA, wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Bills is a big reason that SAGU, an NAIA Division I program, is 13-1 overall this season.

The Lions are in the middle of a 10-day break. Their season resumes Feb. 19 against Jarvis Christian.

SAGU has yet to open its Sooner Athletic Conference season.

