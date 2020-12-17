LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL NOTES: York Catholic grad enjoys standout game for D-I program

STEVE HEISER

A York Catholic High School graduate enjoyed one of the best games of his NCAA Division I basketball career earlier this week.

Melik Martin is a 6-foot, 6-inch, 200-pound senior at Monmouth University.

Tuesday night, in Monmouth's season opener, Martin collected 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 94-88 loss to visiting Hofstra in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

Martin's five steals set a career best and his eight rebounds tied his career-high, set twice previously. His 16 points was one shy of his career-high. It was his 11th career game in double figures. He finished 7 for 12 from the field during his 30 minutes on the court.

Monmouth finally opened its season Tuesday after having its first two games canceled by COVID-19 issues.

Martin has played 94 games for Monmouth entering his senior season, scoring 390 career points. For his career, he is averaging 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Last year as a junior, he averaged 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Monmouth is coming off an 18-13 season in 2019-2020, including a 12-8 mark in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The Hawks open their 2020-2021 MAAC season on Friday night at home against Saint Peter's

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE

BASKETBALL NOTES

Rizzuto may finally start junior season: If everything goes according to plan, former Northeastern High School standout Antonio Rizzuto may finally start his junior season in college this weekend.

Rizzuto plays NCAA Division I basketball for the University at Albany. The Great Danes were originally scheduled to start the 2020-2021 season on Nov. 28 against Marist.

Like many colleges across the country, Albany experienced COVID-19 issues and was forced to put the season on pause.

The Great Danes are now scheduled to open the season on Saturday at home vs. UMBC.

The 6-3 Rizzuto is coming off a sophomore season when he appeared in 31 games and made 17 starts, averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He ranked eighth in the America East in 3-point field goals per game.

As a freshman, Rizzuto appeared in 24 games and made 21 starts, averaging 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Albany was 14-18 last season and 7-9 in the America East. In a preseason coaches' poll, Albany was picked to finish fourth in the 10-team America East.

Former York Catholic star Jon Iati is the associate head coach at Albany. Iati is Rizzuto's first cousin.

Moore looking for new school: Former Delone Catholic High School standout Devon Moore has announced on his Twitter account (@moorebuckets5) that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Moore will be a graduate transfer next season with one year of eligibility left.

The 6-4 Moore played last year for Holy Family University, an NCAA Division II school in Philadelphia. He enjoyed the finest season of his college career, averaging 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Holy Family went 10-18.

Moore had started his college career at Merrimack College in Massachusetts.

According to his Twitter account, Moore has already received at least one offer for next season from Georgia Southwestern, which is also an NCAA Division II program.

Miller contributing for Saint Francis: Dallastown High School graduate Sam Miller has yet to start a game this season for Saint Francis of Pennsylvania.

Despite that fact, the 6-1 sophomore is tied for third on the NCAA Division I team in scoring at 7.7 points per game. She is putting up those numbers in fewer than 18 minutes per game for the school located in Loretto. She is also averaging 3.0 rebounds per game.

Miller is coming off her best game of the season, a team-best 13-point effort in a 64-48 victory vs. Fairleigh Dickinson. That was one point shy of her career best. She finished 6 for 9 from the field and also had four rebounds in that game.

The Red Flash stands at 3-4 overall and 2-0 in the Northeast Conference. Saint Francis has won three straight games.

Last year as a freshman, Miller averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

