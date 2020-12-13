Spring Grove grad Eli Brooks ties season high in scoring in Michigan win over Penn State

STEVE HEISER

Spring Grove High School graduate Eli Brooks tied his season high with 12 points on Sunday in Michigan's 62-58 men's basketball victory over visiting Penn State.

The senior has now reached double digits in scoring in his last three games for the Wolverines, who stand at 6-0 on the season. Penn State fell to 3-2.

Brooks finished with four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot vs. the Nittany Lions, while shooting 3 for 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range. He was also 4 for 4 from the foul line.

Brooks has now started all six games for Michigan in 2020 and is averaging 9.7 points per game.

It was the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points, including the tying and winning scores, for Michigan.

It was a breakout game for Michigan’s freshman starting center, who pulled down seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Dickinson scored 11 of his career high points in the second half as Michigan fought to regain the lead it had held much of the game.

Penn State’s Sam Sessoms had lifted the Nittany Lions into a 58-56 lead converting a three-point play with just under three minutes left.

Dickinson took a pass inside from Mike Smith on the next possession and threw down a dunk to tie, then scored a layup after a Sessoms turnover for a 60-58 lead that stood up for the last 1:21.

Penn State missed two layups and a desperation 3-pointer in the last 31 seconds.

Michigan shot 20 for 45, finishing more than 20 points below its season average.

Izaiah Brockington scored 14 to lead Penn State, while Sessoms and Myreon Jones added 10 each. The Lions picked up seven steals and scored 18 points off 16 Michigan turnovers.

Big Ten play continues as Penn State visits Illinois Dec. 23 and Michigan spends Christmas Day at Nebraska.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.