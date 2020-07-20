Former York College swimming captain named head coach at Catholic University

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A former York College swimming captain has been named the head swimming coach at Catholic University in Washington.

Tyler Ziegler, a 2013 York graduate, takes over a Cardinals program that competes in the NCAA Division III Landmark Conference.

The Coatesville native spent four seasons on the men's swimming team at York, serving as a team captain as a senior when he helped the Spartans to a third-place finish at the Capital Athletic Conference Championships.

Ziegler's hiring was announced by Sean Sullivan, the associate vice president and director of athletics at Catholic. Sullivan previously served in a similar role at York.

Ziegler replaces Paul Waas, who resigned in May after 12 seasons. Last year, the Catholic men were 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the Landmark Conference. The Catholic women were 5-4 and 3-1.

Ziegler was a former assistant coach for the Cardinals and returns to the Cardinals after spending four seasons as the head coach at Division II Barton College in North Carolina, where he established the first-ever men's and women's teams. Under Ziegler, the Bulldog men captured the first two Conference Carolinas championships in 2019 and 2020, while the women won the inaugural championship in 2018, culminating in Ziegler being named Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year each time.

At Barton, Ziegler mentored 56 all-conference selections and 15 conference champions on the women's side and 35 all-conference selections and four conference champions on the men's side.

Before taking the Barton job, Ziegler spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Catholic under Waas in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Together, the two were honored as the Landmark Conference Men's Swimming Coaching Staff of the Year in 2015.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.