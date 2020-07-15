Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference suspends all athletic competition until end of year

STEVE ROTSTEIN

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference voted to postpone the 2020 fall sports season during a meeting of the presidents of the PSAC’s 18 member schools on Tuesday.

The conference officially announced the decision on Wednesday morning.

Although the PSAC will suspended all athletic competitions until the end of the year, the league has not yet canceled the fall sports season altogether. The conference’s plan is to reassess the landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan. 1, with the hope that football and other fall sports can be played in the spring.

The PSAC comprises 17 Pennsylvania schools and one in West Virginia that compete at the NCAA Division II level. Those schools include Millersville University in Lancaster County and Shippensburg University in Franklin County, among others.

The conference sponsors football, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, field hockey and women’s volleyball in the fall. Winter sports include basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track.

The decision comes after ongoing conversations spanning the last several weeks between the PSAC’s presidents and athletic directors about whether to begin the fall sports calendar on time amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

The PSAC is not the first collegiate athletic conference to make such a decision. The Patriot League announced Monday that its member schools would not be playing fall sports, though the conference also did not rule out the possibility of playing football and other fall sports in the spring. Last week, the Ivy League also decided to suspend fall sports, leaving open the possibility that some could be played in the spring if the pandemic is better controlled by then.

"The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall," PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said in a news release. "However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members. We cannot place our student-athletes at greater risk than the general student body. Despite our planning and collective efforts, it has become clear that we are not able to do so.”

"We are committed to giving our student-athletes the chance to compete during this academic year," Geraldine Jones, President of California University of Pennsylvania and newly elected chair of the PSAC Board of Directors said in the same news release. "Many institutions and conferences are facing the same circumstances as we are, and if it is safe to return to competition, we will work with them and the NCAA to provide our teams with a championship experience during the spring semester. We know this is a huge disappointment for our student-athletes who work so very hard in their sport. This decision was not taken lightly and we feel saddened by having to do so.”