Years after graduation, two former York County basketball stars earn D-I college honors

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has announced its 40th anniversary men's basketball team.

Eastern York High grad Andrew Nicholas was recognized for his career at Monmouth.

Spring Grove High grad Randy Cozzens was recognized for his career at Army.

It's been a while since either Andrew Nicholas or Randy Cozzens played college basketball.

Nevertheless, the two former York County high school standouts are still earning accolades for their college careers.

Both men were recently named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference 40th Anniversary Men's Basketball Team. The NCAA Division I conference is celebrating four decades of existence.

Nicholas, a 6-foot, 6-inch swing man from Eastern York High School, was the 2015 MAAC Sixth Man of the Year for Monmouth University in New Jersey. He finished his career with 1,180 points, ranking him among the top 15 all-time at MU.

Nicholas knocked in 169 career 3-pointers, the 11th most in school history. He made six 3-pointers in a game three times, including as a freshman at North Carolina in 2012.

Nicholas still ranks in the top 10 in career field goal attempts, and set a career best with a 31-point outburst against Mississippi Valley State in 2013, one of two 30-plus-point games for the lefty.

Nicholas left Eastern as the York-Adams League's all-time leading scorer with 2,504 points. He was an all-state performer with the Golden Knights and led Eastern to a District 3 title.

Cozzens, meanwhile, was honored for his standout career at Army. The former Spring Grove High School standout was a 1985 Army graduate who played in a school-record 113 basketball games for the Black Knights and collected 1,906 points, a number that was fourth on the school's all-time charts when he graduated.

Cozzens pulled down 502 rebounds over his career and established a then-school record with 682 points during the 1984-85 season. He led the team in scoring in each of his final three seasons. Cozzens was named the MAAC Player of the Year as a senior and was selected to the Army Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

Army now plays in the Patriot League.

At Spring Grove, Cozzens piled up 1,167 career points.

