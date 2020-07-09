Former Spring Grove High basketball standout named to Shepherd Athletics Hall of Fame

STEVE HEISER

A former Spring Grove High School girls' basketball standout is now a college hall of famer.

Laura Harkins Kelly is among four athletes to earn selection into the Shepherd University Athletic Hall of Fame.

Harkins Kelly will be officially inducted at the school's annual banquet next April on a date that has yet to be determined. She graduated from Shepherd in 2009.

Shepherd is an NCAA Division II school located in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The other Shepherd hall of famers are football player Tom Korbini (1988), men's swimmer Lee Cook (1963) and men's soccer and basketball player Ed Bridge (1995).

Shepherd now boasts 159 hall of famers.

The 6-foot, 1-inch Harkins Kelly, who now lives in Atlanta, led the Rams to a 70-45 (.608) record over her four-year career, including a program-best 24-7 mark in 2007-08, when her team earned the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.

A two-time All-WVIAC performer, Harkins Kelly gained first-team honors as a senior, when she was team captain. She ranks 10th on the all-time Shepherd scoring list with 1,225 points and eighth on the all-time rebounding chart with 730. The program’s all-time leader in blocked shots (248), she shares the single-season blocks mark (69) at Shepherd. She was named to the 2008 NCAA Division II East Regional All-Tournament Team, when she led the team to the regional title game.

Harkins was also a 1,000-point scorer at Spring Grove, compiling 1,189 points.

