Longtime Millersville head coach announces retirement after more than 600 career wins

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Mary Fleig is retiring as the Millersville women's basketball head coach.

During 30 years with the Marauders, Fleig compiled 523 victories.

During her Millersville tenure, Fleig coached numerous York-Adams League products.

A head coach whose name has become synonymous with Millersville University women's basketball over the past three decades announced her retirement on Monday.

Mary Fleig is stepping down at the Lancaster County school after 645 overall college wins, 25 postseason appearances, seven Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division titles and six PSAC East Coach of the Year awards.

Fleig is a well-known figure in the York-Adams League girls' basketball community. She began her coaching career at Delone Catholic High School and has recruited heavily in the Y-A League over the years. Her 2019-2020 Millersville roster included Red Lion High School graduate Courtney Dimoff and Spring Grove grad Brooklyn Naylor. Courtney Dimoff's father, longtime Red Lion High coach Don Dimoff, recently served as an assistant under Fleig, whose final team in 2019-2020 went 8-19.

One of her former standout players, Central York grad Aurielle Mosley, was recently selected for the Millersville Athletics Hall of Fame. Among some other well-known local players to compete under Fleig were Dover grad Alayah Hall and Delone grad Kristin Schneider. Mosley, Hall and Schneider each topped 1,000 points during their Millersville careers.

Central York High graduate picked for Millersville University Athletics Hall of Fame

"I never said I would get to 30 years and that's it," Fleig said in a news release. "But I did say that I would know when it was time. I just started thinking, my age, it made me think about things I want to do for myself. I'm not the kind of person who wants to coach at 70. I want to do things while I still can in my 60s. I want to have my health, travel, do things with family and friends. As a coach, you find yourself saying, 'I missed this, I missed that.' It's what I need for me."

Fleig retires after totaling 645 college wins overall, including 523 wins at Millersville. At the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, she ranked 30th in wins among all active women's college basketball coaches regardless of division, and she ranked sixth among NCAA Division II coaches. Fleig also ranks 49th all-time in career college wins and 11th in wins at the D-II level.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Fleig arrived at Millersville in 1990-91 following seven seasons at Franklin & Marshall. From 1997-2014, Millersville reached the PSAC Tournament a record 18 consecutive seasons. In that stretch, she led the Marauders to nine NCAA D-II Tournament berths and a PSAC Championship in 2005. Her Millersville teams won at least 20 games in 11 seasons.

"As a coach in college, the relationships with the players has been the most special, most rewarding to me" Fleig said in the news release. "You get to know them from recruiting them, their families; you get to see them grow and develop. It's so much fun to watch them blossom by the time they are juniors and seniors, graduate, and go out, get jobs, go into the next phase of life and build their families. It's so much fun. I get so much joy out of it when they come back. It's been fun. To me, the joy and respect I have for the alums, it means so much to me. I love Millersville. I bleed Black and Gold."

A native of Harrisburg, Fleig was a three-sport athlete at Central Dauphin High School. She went on to compete for four seasons each in basketball and field hockey at Lock Haven University. Fleig earned a bachelor’s of science degree in health and physical education from Lock Haven in 1979. She then served three years as a teacher and coach at Delone before moving into the college coaching ranks.

Millersville announced it will conduct a national search for the program's next head coach.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was supplied by Millersville University.