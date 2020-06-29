Central York High graduate picked for Millersville University Athletics Hall of Fame

STEVE HEISER

Aurielle Mosley is a Central York High School graduate.

Mosley has been selected for the Millersville University Athletics Hall of Fame.

At Millersville, Mosley was a women's basketball standout.

She finished with 1,421 points and 1,020 rebounds for the Marauders.

A Central York High School graduate has joined some elite company at Millersville University.

Aurielle Mosley is one of seven members set for induction in the 26th class of the Millersville University Athletics Hall of Fame.

The 6-foot, 2-inch women's basketball standout is a 2013 Millersville grad.

From 2009 through 2013 at Millersville, Mosley totaled 1,421 career points and set school records with 1,020 rebounds and 247 blocked shots.

The 2013 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division Women's Basketball Athlete of the Year is the only Marauders women's basketball player to lead the team in both scoring and rebounding in three consecutive seasons.

She finished her career sixth all-time in scoring and averaged 12.6 points per game — averaging more than 14 points per game during three seasons. She also ranks third all-time in rebounding average with 9.0 per game. She is one of only four Marauders named to the All-PSAC East Division First Team three times.

The other members of the 2020 hall-of-fame class at Millersville are Henry Callie,1980, wrestling; Rachel Dickinson Latham, 2015, field hockey; Abbie Mahaffey, 2002, women's tennis; Chris Murphy, 2015, baseball; Jamal Palmer, 1999, men basketball; and Dion Reed, 1988, football.

There were 56 nominees in all for the 2020 Millersville class.

The induction dinner and ceremony is planned for Friday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. in the Lehr Room of Gordinier Hall. There is an open invitation for the induction dinner and ceremony. The cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m. All Millersville Athletics Hall of Fame members receive free admission. Reservations are required and tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Nominations for the class of 2021 are now open. Fans can nominate qualified candidates through the hall of fame site at millersvilleathletics.com/hof.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.