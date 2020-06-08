Northeastern High School graduate Kyle Almoney is shown here during his days leading the Millersville University women's swimming program. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY)

Kyle Almoney (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

The NCAA recently placed the Millersville University women’s swimming program on a one-year probation and ordered the school to pay a $2,500 fine and vacate records related to fallout from violations committed by former coach Kyle Almoney.

Almoney is a former Northeastern High School swimming standout and a 1999 Northeastern graduate. As a Bobcat, he claimed the 1997 PIAA 100-yard Class 2-A state butterfly title as a junior. Almoney was later an NCAA Division II All-American at West Chester University.

Almoney was named women's swimming coach at Millersville in 2006.

The NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions made its final ruling April 10, a little more than a year after the incoming president of a private swim club once owned by Almoney contacted the university to report a suspicious financial transaction.

