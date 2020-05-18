Austin Denlinger (Photo: David Sinclair/Courtesy of York College)

A York College baseball standout from Lancaster County has proven he's also a standout in the classroom.

Sophomore shortstop Austin Denlinger has earned NCAA Division III Academic All-District IV honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America. District IV includes all D-III schools in Pennsylvania. There are eight districts in the nation in D-III.

The Elizabethtown High School graduate was one of the four infielders on the squad. He was the only Capital Athletic Conference player recognized. Denlinger carries a 3.75 grade-point average as a civil engineering major at York.

The annual award was formatted differently for the 2020 spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of limiting the qualifying statistics to just the 2020 season, CoSIDA opened up the award to include career statistics, since most teams got less than a quarter of the way through their regular seasons before the spring campaign was shut down on March 13.

Denlinger has played in and started all 51 games of his York career. He owns an average of .366 with 53 runs scored, 17 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 43 RBIs. He has walked 25 times and stolen 13 bases.

Austin Denlinger (Photo: Photo courtesy of York College)

He was off to a strong start to his sophomore year in 2020, when he was hitting .395 (17 for 43) with eight runs scored, three doubles, 15 RBIs and a pair of home runs. He had an on-base percentage of .469 and a .651 slugging percentage.

Denlinger was a second-team All-CAC selection as a freshman, when he also was named the CAC Rookie of the Year.

Denlinger leads a strong core of seven returning starters for the Spartans in 2021 when the program makes the move to the Middle Atlantic Conference.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was supplied by York College.