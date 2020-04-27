Story Highlights Brittany Ebaugh is the Female Athlete of the Year at Penn State Harrisburg.

The Kennard-Dale High School graduate excelled in women's college volleyball.

Christian School of York's Kendis Butler is the women's basketball MVP.

Red Land High School graduate Rhyan Socash is the women's soccer MVP.

Brittany Ebaugh (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG)

A Kennard-Dale High School graduate has capped a record-setting college career by adding two more significant accolades to her athletic resume.

Brittany Ebaugh has been named the Female Athlete of the Year at Penn State Harrisburg. She was also named the school's women's volleyball most valuable player.

This past fall, the 5-foot, 8-inch senior led Penn State Harrisburg to its first winning record in nine years at 15-14. For her efforts, she was recognized as the North Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. The senior was also a first-team all-conference performer, helping her team to an 8-3 NEAC mark.

Ebaugh was honored Sunday during Penn State Harrisburg's Student-Athlete Award Ceremony, which was presented via video because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stewartstown native led all of NCAA Division III in block solos (70) and also ranked fifth in the nation in total blocks (145) and blocks per set (1.25). She led the league with a .364 hitting percentage, ranked sixth among conference players with 416.5 total points and finished seventh in the league with 305 kills.

The middle blocker is the program's all-time leader in kills and blocks and she became the first player in school history to surpass 1,000 points for her career.

Two other York County athletes honored: Ebaugh was not the only York County athlete to get recognized Sunday by Penn State Harrisburg.

Kendis Butler (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG)

Christian School of York graduate Kendis Butler was named the women's basketball MVP, while Red Land grad Rhyan Socash earned the same honor in women's soccer.

Butler, a 5-5 sophomore, broke five program records and earned first-team all-conference honors this past season.

She netted a program-record 424 points in 2019-2020 and became Penn State Harrisburg's all-time 3-point leader with 157. The former CSY standout poured in a single-game record 33 points against Gwynedd Mercy in early January and buried 10 3-pointers in the contest; which also stands as a single-game program record.

On the year, she knocked down a single-season record 95 3-pointers, a total good enough to rank her second in the nation. She averaged a team-best 16.3 points per game, helping Penn State Harrisburg finish 10-6 in conference action (12-14 overall).

Rhyan Socash (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG ATHLETICS)

Socash, meanwhile, led Penn State Harrisburg in goals (13) and points (29), while standing third on the team in assists (three).

The 5-4 sophomore from York Haven was a first-team all-conference performer, leading the NEAC with five game-winning goals. She had three hat tricks on the season. She helped her team to an 11-1-1 overall record, including 7-2-1 in the NEAC.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.