Story Highlights Darian McCauley is the Millersville Male Career Achievement Award winner.

The award is given annually to a senior who has excelled both on and off the field.

McCauley is a West York High grad. He recently signed a pro soccer contract.

West York High School graduate Darian McCauley recently won the Millersville University Male Career Achievement Award. McCauley was a standout goalkeeper for the Marauders' men's soccer team. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY)

After a standout four-year college soccer career, a West York High School graduate has earned one of highest athletic honors offered by Millersville University.

Darian McCauley was recently given the Marauders’ Male Career Achievement Award, which is presented annually to a graduating senior who has achieved outstanding athletic accomplishments over their career while also being a strong student and representative of the athletic department's core values. The award is decided on by the Millersville athletic administration.

“Darian is exactly what we look for in a Millersville player,” said Millersville coach Steve Widdowson back in the fall. “We have three core values at Millersville: passion, discipline and ambition, and that is exactly who Darian is. He brings a passion and work rate to everything that he does and sets a fantastic example."

McCauley was a goalkeeper who played in 75 career matches for the Millersville men’s soccer program. He compiled the second-most wins (42) in program history while blanking opponents a school-record 24 times.

Goalkeeper Darian McCauley finished his Millersville University men's soccer career with a school-record 24 shutouts. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY)

The Millersville men's soccer program has won three Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships in its 60 seasons. Two of them were won with McCauley in goal, including in 2019. McCauley made 10 saves in two PSAC Tournament games this past season and was named the tournament MVP. He finished fourth in PSAC in average goals against (1.111)

“Millersville has been absolutely amazing to me,” McCauley said back in November. “I love the school and the entire athletics program. All of the teams support one another. As for the soccer program, it has been life-changing for me. It has taught me discipline on and off the field, and it has been the best four years of my life. The brotherhood in the program is so close-knit.”

McCauley's senior season included his first All-PSAC East First Team selection and a spot on the United Soccer All-Atlantic Region Third Team — his second career all-region honor. He's the only two-time all-region goalkeeper in program history.

Darian McCauley (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY)

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 197-pounder is one of only three Millersville goalkeepers to start for four years, and he and Matt Langione (2007-10) are the only two with three double-digit win seasons. McCauley is also the only goalkeeper with three of the top 10 single-season shutout totals.

The former Bulldog recently signed a contract with the Charleston Battery of the USL Championship, continuing his career at the professional level.

While at West York, McCauley won 10 letters in soccer, basketball and football and was a York-Adams Division I first-team boys’ soccer all-star as a junior and a senior.

