Ellie McKennie (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND)

A former Maryland football player from McSherrystown has reported some very positive news about his father's long battle against COVID-19.

Ellis McKennie, who appeared in 40 games for Maryland and started 10 games in 2019, is now reporting that his father has left the hospital. McKennie posted the following on his Twitter site on Monday:

"This is hope. Hope that with tireless work from medical professsionals, support and positivity from loved ones, and a prayer ARMY, that this disease can be beaten. After close to a month in the hospital, 2 1/2 weeks in a coma, my dad has been released. GOD IS GOOD! STAY POSITIVE!"

The tweet featured a video of McKennie's father, also named Ellis, leaving the hospital.

McKennie was selected by the media as an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick and became the first offensive lineman since 1997 to start at four different positions in one season.

This is hope. Hope that with tireless work from medical professsionals, support and positivity from loved ones, and a prayer ARMY, that this disease can be beaten. After close to a month in the hospital, 2 1/2 weeks in a coma, my dad has been released. GOD IS GOOD! STAY POSITIVE! pic.twitter.com/gC2GUSQBg7 — Ellis McKennie (@ellismckennie) April 13, 2020

The McDonough graduate also notably became an outspoken leader for Maryland as it handled the aftermath of the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and the firing of former head coach DJ Durkin.

McKennie has been accepted into the George Washington Law School.

McSherrystown is located in Adams County, just over the York County border. It's just about 25 miles from York.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.