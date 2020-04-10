Story Highlights The PSAC has announced its Winter 2019-20 Top 10 Award recipients.

York Suburban grad Ralph Casper earned the honor in men's indoor track and field.

Casper is a standout thrower for West Chester University.

Ralph Casper (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST CHESTER ATHLETICS)

A York Suburban High School graduate has earned one of the highest honors offered by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

West Chester University junior Ralph Casper has been named a PSAC Winter 2019-20 Top 10 Award recipient.

The honor is voted on by the league’s sports information directors. The PSAC Top 10 Awards are designed to recognize student-athletes who excel in both the classroom and in athletic competition. The award is given to five males and five females in each athletic season — fall, winter and spring.

To be considered for the award, an athlete must achieve a minimum of a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average and be a starter or key reserve with legitimate athletic credentials.

Casper was honored for his throwing efforts in men's indoor track and field. The exercise science major has a 3.65 GPA.

Casper was named the PSAC Athlete of the Year and Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year after his strong performances during the 2019-20 indoor track and field season. He claimed field MVP honors at the PSAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, winning the shot put and breaking a conference record by four inches. He finished runner-up in the PSAC indoor weight throw.

Casper qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships and was ranked fourth in the nation in the D-II shot put.

He becomes the 45th West Chester individual and the first track and field athlete (male or female) to be named to the PSAC Winter Top 10 list. Casper is the 22nd West Chester athlete to collect the honor in the winter season.

With his selection to the Winter Top 10, Casper is now eligible for the PSAC Pete Nevins Scholar Athlete of the Year award, an honor given to the top overall PSAC student-athlete (male and female) at the end of the academic year.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.