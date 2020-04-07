CLOSE Former West York athlete and Florida sophomore Trinity Thomas gave her local fans a performance to remember Saturday at Penn State. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Trinity Thomas is a finalist for the 2020 Honda Award.

The honor goes to the top collegiate gymnast each season.

Thomas earned the maximum of five All-America nominations this season.

Trinity Thomas’ dream gymnastics season may have been cut short, but she is still being recognized for the dominance she displayed this year.

The University of Florida sophomore was named one of four finalists for the Honda Award, the honor given to the nation's top collegiate gymnast.

The former West York High School athlete earned the nomination after an elite campaign for the Gators. She was the only gymnast to record a perfect 10.0 score in three different events this season and posted four total 10.0 marks.

She received the maximum of five All-America honors for her stellar sophomore season with first-team honors in the all-around, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise categories. She also earned second-team honors in the vault. Thomas was one of three gymnasts to receive five All-America nominations this season.

Buy Photo Florida's Trinity Thomas competes on the floor during a gymnastics meet at Penn State in State College, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Thomas finished the season ranked: No. 1 in the floor exercise (9.965), No. 2 in the all-around (39.750), No. 2 in the balance beam (9.965), No. 4 in the uneven bars (9.945) and No. 14 in the vault (9.900). The sophomore’s perfect 10.0 scores came in the floor exercise, the uneven bars and a pair of flawless attempts on the balance beam.

In addition to being named an All-American, Thomas received Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week eight times, the most ever in the 21-year history of the award. Thomas also made the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols (the reigning Honda Award winner), UCLA’s Kyla Ross and Minnesota’s Lext Ramler are the other three finalists for the 2020 Honda Award. Thomas would be the fifth Gator to win the honor and the first since Alex McMurtry in 2017.

The gymnastics finalists were selected by a panel of coaches and experts from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association. However, given the unprecedented cancellation of the NCAA Championships because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the panel relied mostly on cumulative rankings and scoring to determine the finalists.

The Honda gymnastics winner will be announced next week after voting by administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools. Each NCAA member institution has a vote.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.