Story Highlights Peyton Eckenrode was excelling for the Washington & Jefferson softball team.

The Northeastern High graduate was hitting .417 in her freshman season.

Dover High grad Rayah Fink has committed to play basketball at West Chester.

Peyton Eckenrode (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON COLLEGE)

A Northeastern High School graduate was enjoying a standout freshman college season on the softball diamond before her campaign was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Peyton Eckenrode was twice recognized as the Presidents' Athletic Conference Softball Rookie of the Week, on March 2 and March 16, before the Washington & Jefferson season was halted after the game of Thursday, March 12.

Washington & Jefferson is an NCAA Division III program located in Washington County in western Pennsylvania.

Eckenrode had started all 12 games for W&J in 2020, seeing time at shortstop and in the outfield. She had compiled a .417 batting average with a .488 on-base percentage and a .639 slugging percentage. She led the team in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.127), extra base hits (six), doubles (five) and total bases (23) while ranking second in runs (nine), hits (14) and batting average (.417).

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

She slugged her first collegiate home run in the spring break finale against Becker College on March 12. W&J was 4-8 overall when the season was suspended.

Eckenrode was a York-Adams League Division I All-Star in 2019 for the Bobcats.

Rayah Fink (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF CCBC ESSEX)

Fink returns to PSAC: Former Dover High School basketball standout Rayah Fink is back in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Fink has received a full scholarship to compete for West Chester University next season. West Chester is coming off a 9-18 season.

Fink's commitment and full ride was recently reported on the women's basketball Twitter site of the Community College of Baltimore County Essex.

The 6-foot, 1-inch forward played for CCBC Essex this past season, helping the team to a 30-2 overall record and a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II regional title. She played in every game and averaged 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

It was the first year for the CCBC Essex women's program after a 15-year hiatus.

Fink has spent her freshman season in 2017-2018 with Lock Haven in the PSAC, averaging 4.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game over 21 contests. In her second season at Lock Haven, over six games, she averaged 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Fink's sister, Rajah Fink, is already in the PSAC. Last season for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Rajah Fink, a 5-10 sophomore, averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for IUP, which finished 28-3.

Stephen LoBianco (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

LoBianco, Pena honored for efforts at York College: The York College women's track and field program earned a pair of Capital Athletic Conference honors on Wednesday.

Freshman Julia Pena was named the CAC Indoor Track and Field Rookie of the Year and Stephen LoBianco was picked the CAC Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year.

Pena won the conference championship in the long jump and finished second in the pole vault and second in the 60-meter hurdles.

LoBianco led the Spartans to the second-place team finish, tying York's best finish at a CAC Indoor Championships.

Spartans' freshmen golfers recognized: The York College men's golf team had its 2020 spring campaign cut short by COVID-19, but the Spartans' freshman class was recently ranked as the top group of newcomers in NCAA Division III, according to Golfstat.

Freshmen Evan Sitts, Riley Rohlfs, and Nick Fioravante played in all 11 events for York. Another freshman, Tyler Woodward, played in seven events. The foursome combined to average 75.57 strokes per round.

Sitts led the Spartans with an average of 74.36 for the year.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.