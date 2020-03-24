CLOSE Former West York athlete and Florida sophomore Trinity Thomas gave her local fans a performance to remember Saturday at Penn State. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Former West York High athlete Trinity Thomas was named an All-American.

Thomas earned a maximum of five honors after her sophomore season.

The Florida Gator was the only gymnast to record a perfect 10.0 score in three events.

The list of honors that Trinity Thomas has accumulated during her superb sophomore season just got a little longer and more impressive on Tuesday.

The University of Florida gymnast was named a regular-season All-American by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association. Thomas is one of three athletes to earn the maximum of five selections by the organization.

Florida's Trinity Thomas competes on the balance beam during a gymnastics meet at Penn State in State College, Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The former West York High School athlete received first-team honors in the all-around, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise categories. She also earned second-team honors in the vault.

During her dominant campaign, Thomas was the only gymnast in the NCAA to record a perfect 10.0 score in three different events. Thomas recently posted a perfect score for her floor routine against Penn State University in her return to the area for the first time in her college career.

“It was so amazing,” Thomas said after the meet at Penn State. “People have been texting me for weeks on weeks (saying): ‘We’re coming. We’re coming.’ So, I was really excited to come back home for the first time in my entire career. So many people were here to support me and it was really great to perform for them tonight.”

Special sophomore season: Thomas had four total 10.0 scores this season with a flawless uneven bars performance and a pair of perfect runs on the balance beam.

The Florida sophomore finished the season ranked: No. 1 in the floor exercise (9.965), No. 2 in the all-around (39.750), No. 2 in the balance beam (9.965), No. 4 in the uneven bars (9.945) and No. 14 in the vault (9.900).

Unbeaten Florida ended the season No. 2 in the team rankings and three of Thomas’ teammates were also named All-Americans. The NCAA gymnastics postseason was canceled, ending Thomas’ hopes of capturing team and individual NCAA titles.

“It really just felt unreal,” Thomas said of the decision to cancel the season last week. “It was just crazy because it was something I never would have thought would happen. It was hard because immediately I was thinking of how good we were doing, how hard we were pushing and how special my team is.”

Olympic Games postponed: Tuesday, another one of Thomas’ goals for this year was shot down.

The International Olympic Committee announced the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed. Thomas is a member of the USA Gymnastics Senior Team and planned to begin training for Olympic qualifying after a short break.

Now, as the rest of the sports world waits for life to return to normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas can only enjoy the successes of her sophomore season and hope to get an opportunity to fulfill her goals once the new plan for Olympic qualifying is announced.

“Honestly, just keep my head up,” Thomas said of her mentality last week. “I still have goals and aspirations and I know what I want to do. Just because the NCAA season came to a devastating end, it doesn’t mean that I’m done yet. So just keep pushing and keep going and (don’t) lose sight of the goal at the end.”

