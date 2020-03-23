Ellis McKennie (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND)

The father of former Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie has tested positive for the coronavirus, the younger McKennie announced Monday.

“Please pray for my father. He tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,” McKennie wrote in a Twitter post. “He was diagnosed with pneumonia last week but it got worse. Luckily I haven’t been around him but my mom and sister are in quarantine while he is in the hospital. All we can do is stay positive and pray.”

McKennie, whose hometown is McSherrystown in Adams County, appeared in 40 games for Maryland and started 10 games in 2019. He was selected by the media as an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick and became the first offensive lineman since 1997 to start at four different positions in one season.

The McDonough graduate also notably became an outspoken leader for Maryland as it handled the aftermath of the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and the firing of former head coach DJ Durkin.

An additional 44 cases of coronavirus in Maryland were announced Monday, bringing the total to 288.