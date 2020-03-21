Jared Wagner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE ATHLETICS)

The game isn't going to happen, but Jared Wagner will still have the satisfaction of knowing he was selected to compete.

The York College senior guard was picked to play in the 2020 Reese's NCAA Division III College All-Star Game. He was one of just 20 seniors throughout D-III who was selected to play in the annual game in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the game will not be held this season.

The Central York High School graduate is the third Spartan to play in the game in the last three seasons, joining Dalton Myers (2018) and Jason Bady (2019).

Wagner was also recently named a second-team D-III National Association of Basketball Coaches All-American on Wednesday after previously earning a pair of All-Mid-Atlatnic Region honors.

The two All-Star teams in the Reese's game are composed of two senior student-athletes from each of the eight regions in D-III, two at-large selections and two seniors who were selected by online voting on D3hoops.com. Typically, players whose teams are still playing in the D-III NCAA Tournament were not available for consideration. However, that requirement was waived when the tournament was canceled.

Wagner had one of the best individual seasons in Spartan history. He averaged 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game. He shot 50.3% from the floor, 35.3% from 3-point range and 73.5% from the foul line. He started all 29 games for the Spartans, who finished 23-6. York earned its second Capital Athletic Conference Tournament championship in the last three years and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament for the third consecutive year. Wagner led York by averaging of 32 minutes per game.

Nationally in NCAA Division III, Wagner is seventh in assists per game, second in total assists (202), tied for third in total steals (81), eighth in steals per game, 14th in free throws made (158) and eighth in free throw attempts (215).

Wagner, the CAC Player of the Year, led the CAC in points per game, assists per game, steals per game and free throws made per game. He was also ninth in rebounding, sixth in field goal percentage and second in free throws attempted per game.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.