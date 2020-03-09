Story Highlights Several former York-Adams basketball standouts have earned all-conference honors.

Richard Grant and Michael Coleman were recognized by the PSUAC.

Emma Saxton was honored by the PSAC.

Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant, seen here in a file photo, was named to the All-Penn State University Athletic Conference Eastern Division First Team.

Michael Coleman

Several former York-Adams League basketball standouts have earned postseason awards from their college conferences.

Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman and Susquehannock grad Richard Grant were named to the All-Penn State University Athletic Conference Eastern Division First Team.

Central York grad Emma Saxton, meanwhile, was named to the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Second Team.

Coleman and Grant were big reasons that Penn State York won the PSUAC East regular-season title and advanced to the PSUAC title game.

Coleman, a 6-foot, 4-inch junior, averaged 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Grant, a 6-6 senior, averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Grant shot 61.1% from the field, which led the PSUAC.

In addition, PSY's Johnathon Gillespie, a 6-foot sophomore, was named the East Division Defensive Player of the Year and an PSUAC East honorable-mention selection. Gillespie averaged 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Tarajae Davis, a 5-10 freshman, won the PSY men's basketball sportsmanship award.

Penn State York finished the season at 22-7, including a 17-2 mark in the PSUAC East.

One PSY women's basketball player was honored by the PSUAC. Red Lion grad Sky Warner, 5-2 junior, was an East Division honorable mention pick. Warner averaged 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Danielle Jackson, a 5-8 junior from York High, was the PSY women's basketball sportsmanship winner.

Emma Saxton

Saxton shines for Bloomsburg: Saxton, meanwhile, was honored for her standout junior season at Bloomsburg University.

The 5-9 guard earned her second straight All-PSAC East honor.

Bloomsburg finished 14-14 overall and 10-12 in the PSAC.

Saxton led the Huskies, averaging 12.8 points per game. She also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

For her career, Saxton sits at 946 points and 206 assists.

