Michael Coleman (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE YORK)

The Penn State York men's basketball team is headed to the Bryce Jordan Center.

The local Lions earned a berth in the Penn State University Athletic Conference championship game on Friday night with a 67-57 semifinal victory over visiting Penn State Greater Allegheny.

PSY (22-5) will now attempt to defend its PSUAC title at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Jordan Center on PSU's main campus at University Park.

The Yorkers were led by three former York-Adams League standouts.

Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two assists. Susquehannock High grad Richard Grant added 17 points and seven rebounds. Johnathon Gillespie chipped in 13 points for PSY, while New Oxford grad Deriq Brown collected nine points and nine rebounds.

In Sunday's title game, the Yorkers will face Penn State Mont Alto (23-4), which won the other semifinal over Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 62-61.

PSY beat Mont Alto during the regular season, 66-58.

The Yorkers, who have won 15 straight games, will be looking to win their fifth PSUAC title in eight years.

Greater Allegheny fell to 18-9.

