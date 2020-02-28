Kendis Butler (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG)

Christian School of York graduate Kendis Butler enjoyed an historic basketball season at Penn State Harrisburg in 2019-2020.

Her season-long efforts earned the sophomore first-team All-North Eastern Athletic Conference honors.

It is the first all-conference accolade of her career.

Butler is ranked second nationally in NCAA Division III in 3-point field goals made (95) and third in the nation in 3-point field goals per game, connecting on 3.65 per contest.

The 5-foot, 5-inch York native led the Lions and ranked fifth in the league in scoring with a 16.3 points-per-game average. She was second in the conference in minutes played (926) and fourth in free throws made (83), while her 424 total points ranked second among conference players and stand as a single-season program record.

Earlier this winter, Butler set the program's single-game scoring mark (33 points) and knocked down a program-record 10 3-pointers in a single contest before becoming the program's career 3-point field goal leader with 157 made.

Penn State Harrisburg finished at 12-14 overall and 10-6 in the conference.

Two other former York County high school standouts also excelled this season for PSH.

Susquehannock grad Anna Mahan, a 5-10 sophomore, averaged 13.4 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. Another Susquehannock grad, Jayla Galbreath, a 5-3 freshman, averaged 11.2 points per game.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.