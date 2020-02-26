Donovan Catchings (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY)

Dallastown High School graduate Donovan Catchings is making history for the Marywood University men’s basketball program.

Catchings, a 5-foot, 9-inch junior guard, recently became the top assist man in Pacers history. He finished the 2019-2020 season with 170 assists, boosting his career total to 366. Both are school records for the NCAA Division III program in Scranton.

Catchings averaged 6.3 assists per game this season, which leads the Atlantic East Conference. He also averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Since his arrival at Marywood, Catchings has started every game for the Pacers, a streak of 81 straight starts.

Marywood finished the season at 8-19.

