Story Highlights York College's Betsy Witman is the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Coach of the Year.

York Suburban grad Molly Day is the CAC Women's Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year.

York's Kayla Ferris is a CAC women's basketball first-team selection.

New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh is a CAC second-team selection.

Buy Photo York College's Molly Day is the inaugural Capital Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York College's Betsy Witman and three of her players were honored Monday when the Capital Athletic Conference handed out its postseason women's basketball awards.

Witman, a Hanover High School graduate, was named the CAC Coach of the Year for the fifth time.

Molly Day, Kayla Ferris and Haley Luckabaugh, meanwhile, were recognized as all-conference players. In addition, Day was also recognized as the inaugural CAC Women's Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year. Two of those players are former York-Adams League standouts.

Witman led the Spartans, who were picked to finish fifth in the CAC preseason coaches poll, to a tie for second place in the conference with Mary Washington at 6-4. Witman has guided a team that features no seniors to a 16-10 record heading into Wednesday's CAC semifinals.

Betsy Witman (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE ATHLETICS)

Day, a York Suburban grad, is a middle level/special education major and carries a 3.56 grade-point average. She was a CoSIDA Academic All-America nominee and is a four-time member of the York College Dean's List.

The 5-foot, 10-inch junior was also named an All-CAC second-team selection. It's her first All-CAC honor. She is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Day is ranked eighth in the league in scoring, seventh in rebounding and eighth in field goal percentage (44.2%).

Ferris was the Spartans' lone representative on the All-CAC first team after being a second-team selection as a sophomore. The 5-9 Ferris is averaging 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots per game. She leads the CAC is assists per game, steals per game and minutes played per game She's fourth in blocked shots per game, fifth in field goal percentage (44.9%) and sixth in rebounding.

Buy Photo York College's Kayla Ferris drives the baseline with pressure from Stevenson's Kellie Johnson in women's basketball at Wolf Gymnasium at the Grumbacher Center Tuesday, November 12, 2019. York lost the game 63-54. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Luckabaugh, a New Oxford grad, earned her first All-CAC honor with her appearance on the second team. She was named to the team one year after suffering an injury that cost her the entire 2018-19 season. The 5-9 Luckabaugh finished her redshirt sophomore year averaging 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She is 11th in the CAC in scoring, seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (33%) and second in 3-point field goals per game (1.9).

She set a school-record with 37 points in the Jan. 6 win over Elizabethtown. She also set a school record with nine 3-pointers in the win over the Blue Jays. She also pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds in that same game for her first career double-double.

The Spartans travel to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Wednesday night to face Mary Washington in the CAC semifinals. Tip time at Rosner Arena is 7 p.m.

Buy Photo York College's Haley Luckabaugh, right, looks to shoot the ball while Lancaster Bible College's Caitlin Hickey defends during womens' basketball action at Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center at York College of Pennsylvania in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. York College would win the game 77-52. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE NOTES

York's DiFiore honored by CAC: York College sophomore goalie Riley DiFiore has been named the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.

DiFiore made her first collegiate start a memorable one in York's 13-6 season-opening win at Washington (Maryland) on Wednesday. DiFiore made 15 saves.

Pena is Spartan Athlete of the Week: York College freshman track and field standout Julia Pena has been named the Spartan Athlete of the Week after leading the Spartans to a second-place finish at the CAC Championships in Newport News, Virginia.

Pena paced the Spartans with a team-high 26 points. She won the long jump (16 feet, 7.25 inches) and finished second in both the pole vault (11-1) and the 60-meter hurdles (9.21 seconds). Her 60 time and pole-vault height broke school records.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by York College.