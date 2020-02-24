CLOSE VIDEO: Pitcher C.J. Czerwinski discusses his one-hit shutout in Red Lions' 3-0 win over Dallastown. The righty struck out eight and walked one in the victory. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Dallastown High School graduate Nick Parker is pitching for Coastal Carolina.

Red Lion High School graduate C.J. Czerwinski is pitching for College of Charleston.

Parker is 1-0 this season with a 2.70 ERA over 10 innings.

Czerwinski doesn't have a decision, but over 9 1/3 innings, he has a 0.96 ERA.

Nick Parker (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF COASTAL CAROLINA)

Two years ago, Nick Parker and C.J. Czerwinski were standout pitchers for two of the best high school teams in York County.

Today, Parker and Czerwinski have taken their games several hundred miles south, but they're still finding success on the mound early this season at the NCAA Division I college level.

Parker, a Dallastown High School graduate, has made two solid starts for Coastal Carolina this season. He's 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA. Over 10 innings, he's struck out six and walked two, while allowing 10 hits.

The 5-foot, 11-inch sophomore picked up his win Sunday against Kennesaw State, going seven innings and allowing two earned runs, striking our four and walking one while allowing seven hits. Coastal Carolina ended up winning the game, 13-5.

Coastal Carolina, located on Conway, South Carolina, won the D-I national title in 2016 and is 4-3 this season.

Last year as a freshman, Parker pitched in 16 games, making eight starts. He went 2-1 with a 6.07 ERA and also recorded one save. He struck out 46 over 46 innings, while walking 24.

C.J. Czerwinski (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON)

Czerwinski, meanwhile, is putting up stellar numbers of his own during his freshman season for the College of Charleston, located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

The Red Lion High School graduate hasn't gotten a decision yet, but over two starts he's posted a 0.96 ERA. Over 9 1/3 innings, the 5-foot, 11-inch right-hander has given up one run, nine hits and one walk, while striking out six.

The College of Charleston is off to a 5-1 start.

Coastal Carolina and the College of Charleston will face off Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Mount Pleasant, but it's unlikely that either Parker or Czerwinski will pitch, since both pitched this past Sunday.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday, May 12, in Conway.

The two schools are located about 90 miles apart, but play in different conferences. Coastal Carolina is in the Sun Belt Conference, while College of Charleston is in the Colonial Athletic Association.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

York's DiFiore honored by CAC: York College sophomore goalie Riley DiFiore has been named the Capital Athletic Conference Women's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.

DiFiore made her first collegiate start a memorable one in York's 13-6 season-opening win at Washington (Maryland) on Wednesday. DiFiore made 15 saves.

Pena is Spartan Athlete of the Week: York College freshman track and field standout Julia Pena has been named the Spartan Athlete of the Week after leading the Spartans to a second-place finish at the CAC Championships in Newport News, Virginia.

Pena paced the Spartans with a team-high 26 points. She won the long jump (16 feet, 7.25 inches) and finished second in both the pole vault (11-1) and the 60-meter hurdles (9.21 seconds). Her 60 time and pole-vault height broke school records.

