Trinity Thomas (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF FLORIDA ATHLETICS)

Trinity Thomas won her fifth consecutive all-around title this season on Friday, helping the No. 2 Florida Gators gymnastics team claim its second consecutive Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a win over No. 8 Alabama.

Thomas is a former standout athlete at West York High School.

The top two gym teams in the SEC standings met Friday in front of a sellout Exactech Arena crowd in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators led the meet from the first rotation en route to a 198.05-197.45 win over the Tide.

Florida's 198.05 is the nation's No. 5 total of the 2020 season. Half of the nation's top 10 totals of 2020 belong to the Gators.

The Gators (8-0 overall) clinched the SEC title with one league meet remaining on its schedule (Feb. 28 at No. 11 Georgia). The Gators are 6-0 in league action and all other teams have at least two SEC losses.

Thomas finished with a 39.65 all-around total.

In the individual events, Thomas tied for third in vault (9.900), tied for second in uneven bars (9.900), tied for second in balance beam (9.950) and tied for fourth in floor exercise (9.900).

