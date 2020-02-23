Story Highlights Spring Grove grad Eli Brooks suffered a nose injury Saturday.

Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) walks off the court ofter being injured during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michigan does not yet know the extent of Eli Brooks' nose injury.

But it doesn't appear to be too serious, judging by coach Juwan Howard's tone.

“Well, I haven’t had a chance to talk to him," Howard said, "but I’ll tell you one thing — he still looks handsome.”

The Spring Grove High School graduate, the Wolverines' starting shooting guard, collided face-first with Purdue's Nojel Eastern near the beginning of the second half of Michigan's 71-63 win over the Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon.

Bleeding out of his nose, he was subbed out of the game and taken to the locker room for further examination. Trainer Alex Wong was able to stop the bleeding, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

"All I saw was a lot of blood on the floor," Howard said. "He got me concerned. But the kid’s a warrior. He’s tough. He wanted to go back in the game. I said, ‘No. We’re holding you out right here. Your health is more important than anything.’ ”

A program spokesman said after the game that it is currently unknown whether Brooks suffered a broken nose. The injury will be evaluated once the Wolverines return to Ann Arbor.

Brooks, a junior guard, has started all 27 games this season. He had four points and four rebounds before exiting the game against Purdue. For the season, Brooks is averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Michigan's next game is Thursday night against Wisconsin at the Crisler Center.