Story Highlights Penn State York ended its men's basketball regular season on a 13-game win streak.

The local Lions are now 20-5 overall and finished PSUAC East action at 17-2.

PSY starts PSUAC playoff action at home on Tuesday vs. Penn State Hazleton.

Penn State (Photo: .)

The Penn State York men’s basketball team finished the 2019-2020 season on a 13-game winning streak.

The local Lions ended the regular season with an 85-63 victory over Penn State Lehigh Valley at Cedar Crest College on Friday.

PSY improved to 20-5 overall and finished Penn State University Athletic Conference action at 17-2. The Yorkers won the PSUAC East Division crown. Lehigh Valley finished 1-24 and 1-18.

The local Lions have not lost a game during the 2020 calendar year.

Johnathon Gillespite (16 points, five steals, five rebounds, four assists), Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman (13 points) and New Oxford grad Deriq Brown (12 points, seven rebounds) paced PSY to Friday’s win.

PSY now starts PSUAC playoff action with a home quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Penn State Hazleton (9-14, 9-10), the fourth-place team from the PSUAC East.

PSY beat Hazleton twice during the regular season, each time by double digits.

PSY women lose finale: The Penn State York women’s basketball team saw its season end with a 77-61 loss to Penn State Lehigh Valley at Cedar Crest College.

The Yorkers finished at 9-14 overall and 8-10 in the PSUAC. Lehigh Valley improved to 16-9 and 14-4.

Red Lion grad Sky Warner led York with 27 points, four rebounds and four assists. Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Nicole Sharpe had 10 points and 20 rebounds.

Day leads York women to CAC semifinals: The York College women’s basketball team advanced to the Capital Athletic Conference semifinals on Saturday with a 79-58 triumph over visiting St. Mary’s.

No. 3 seed York improved to 16-10 overall, while No. 6 seed St. Mary’s finished at 3-22. York went 3-0 vs. St. Mary’s this season.

The Spartans advance to face No. 2 seed Mary Washington (17-8) in the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Fredericksburg, Virginia. York split during the regular season vs. Mary Washington.

York Suburban grad Molly Day (23 points, eight rebounds, three assists), Kayla Ferris (13 points, six rebounds, six assists, six steals, three blocked shots), New Oxford grad Haley Luckabaugh (15 points, five assists, three rebounds) and Delone Catholic grad Bradi Zumbrum (six points, six rebounds) led York.

Spartans fall in men's lacrosse: Five man-up goals by visiting Stevenson proved to be the difference as the Spartans men's lacrosse team came up short in a 12-11 setback on Saturday.

York, which came into the match ranked No. 6 nationally in NCAA Division III, fell to 2-1. Unranked Stevenson is 1-1.

Brendan O'Sullivan (personal-best four goals, personal-best six ground balls) and Dylan Wolf (three goals) were the York leaders. Jack Michael made seven saves in goal in the loss. He also became the first Spartan goalkeeper in the Coach Childs era (since 2012) to record a goal

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.