Connor Hood (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF SETON HALL UNIVERSITY)

Connor Hood's senior college season is off to a stellar start.

The Susquehannock High School graduate has been named the Big East Conference Baseball Player of the Week.

The Seton Hall University senior infielder played three different positions in a 2-1 opening weekend for the NCAA Division I Pirates. Hood’s statline finished at 6 for 14 (a .429 average) with five RBIs and three runs scored.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 185-pounder registered two multi-hit games and two multi-RBI performances, including a three-RBI game in Seton Hall’s 10-2 win over Illinois and a three-hit game against Milwaukee.

Hood didn’t commit an error at any of his three positions: second base, third base and right field.

In the 4-3 loss to then-No. 20 Wake Forest, Hood went 2 for 4. With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Seton Hall trailed Illinois 2-1, but Hood delivered with a bases-clearing double that put the Pirates ahead, 4-2.

