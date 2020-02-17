Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Susquehannock High School graduate named Big East Conference Baseball Player of the Week
STEVE HEISER, 717-505-5446/@ydsports
Published 3:11 p.m. ET Feb. 17, 2020
Connor Hood's senior college season is off to a stellar start.
The Susquehannock High School graduate has been named the Big East Conference Baseball Player of the Week.
The Seton Hall University senior infielder played three different positions in a 2-1 opening weekend for the NCAA Division I Pirates. Hood’s statline finished at 6 for 14 (a .429 average) with five RBIs and three runs scored.
The 5-foot, 11-inch, 185-pounder registered two multi-hit games and two multi-RBI performances, including a three-RBI game in Seton Hall’s 10-2 win over Illinois and a three-hit game against Milwaukee.
Hood didn’t commit an error at any of his three positions: second base, third base and right field.
In the 4-3 loss to then-No. 20 Wake Forest, Hood went 2 for 4. With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Seton Hall trailed Illinois 2-1, but Hood delivered with a bases-clearing double that put the Pirates ahead, 4-2.
