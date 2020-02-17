CLOSE

VIDEO: Pitcher C.J. Czerwinski discusses his one-hit shutout in Red Lions' 3-0 win over Dallastown. The righty struck out eight and walked one in the victory. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: Red Lion High baseball practice
The Red Lion Area High School baseball team gets outside for a practice, Monday, March 11, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion High School pitching ace C.J. Czerwinski warms up during practice, Monday, March 11, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion High School shortstop Cole Daugherty scoops up a grounder during practice, Monday, March 11, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion head coach Kevin Lawrence yells out instructions to his team during baseball practice, Monday, March 11, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion High School shortstop Cole Daugherty scoops up a grounder during practice, Monday, March 11, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo
    Red Lion High School graduate C.J. Czerwinski made a memorable college baseball debut on Sunday.

    The freshman right-hander got the start on the mound for the College of Charleston and delivered five shutout innings against the University of Maryland.

    The NCAA Division I game was played at Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

    The 5-foot, 11-inch, 185-pound Czerwinski allowed just three hits, while striking out two without allowing a walk in a no-decision.

    Charleston would go on to lose the game, 4-2, to drop to 2-1 on the season. Maryland is 3-0.

    Red Lion's C.J. Czerwinski is latest York County pitcher headed to Division I college

    Czerwinski was the York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year in 2019.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

