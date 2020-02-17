CLOSE VIDEO: Pitcher C.J. Czerwinski discusses his one-hit shutout in Red Lions' 3-0 win over Dallastown. The righty struck out eight and walked one in the victory. York Dispatch

Story Highlights C.J. pitched five shutout innings in his college baseball debut on Sunday.

Czerwinski is a freshman right-hander for the College of Charleston.

Czerwinski was the York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year in 2019.

C.J. Czerwinski (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON)

Red Lion High School graduate C.J. Czerwinski made a memorable college baseball debut on Sunday.

The freshman right-hander got the start on the mound for the College of Charleston and delivered five shutout innings against the University of Maryland.

The NCAA Division I game was played at Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 185-pound Czerwinski allowed just three hits, while striking out two without allowing a walk in a no-decision.

Charleston would go on to lose the game, 4-2, to drop to 2-1 on the season. Maryland is 3-0.

