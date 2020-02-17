CLOSE Although he inches closer to another program record every time he steps on the court, York College senior guard Jared Wagner's focus is on winning. York Dispatch

Jared Wagner (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE ATHLETICS)

Jared Wagner is garnering some big-time national attention in small-college basketball.

The Central York High School graduate has been named to the Top 50 Bevo Francis Watch List. The honor for the York College senior guard was announced by the Small College Basketball and National Awards Committee on Saturday.

The Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within small-college basketball, including both NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III, among other small-college organizations. York is an NCAA D-III program.

Wagner, who was named to the original Top 100 Watch List in mid-January, is having an outstanding season for the 19-5 Spartans. The senior is leading the team in scoring (18.4 ppg), assists (7.2 apg) and steals (2.8 spg). He is adding 5.9 rebounds per game. Wagner is shooting 53.7% from the floor, 37.8% from 3-point range and 73.3% from the foul line.

Wagner leads the Capital Athletic Conference in scoring, assists and steals per game. He is 11th in rebounding, second in field-goal percentage and sixth in foul shooting percentage. He has been named the CAC Player of the Week in six different weeks this season.

Wagner's name is all over the Spartans career record book. He is first in career steals (275), second in assists (525), fourth in minutes played (3,219), 11th in points (1,415), 14th in rebounding (523) and 15th in 3-pointers made (110).

On March 15, the list will be reduced to the top 25 players. On April 4, the finalists for this year's award will be announced, followed by the Bevo Francis Award winner being crowned on April 6.

Wagner and his Spartan teammates close out the 2020 regular season on Wednesday night when they play host to St. Mary's College in a CAC contest. Tip time at Wolf Gymnasium is set for 7 p.m. The Spartans will then open the CAC Tournament by hosting a semifinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. The York College athletic department contributed information for this report.