Story Highlights Penn State York and York College earned men's basketball victories on Saturday.

PSY has now won 11 straight games, while York has a nine-game win streak.

PSY has clinched the PSUAC East title. York is tied for first place in the CAC.

Michael Coleman (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE YORK)

The Penn State York and York College men’s basketball teams continued their winning streaks on Saturday, but they accomplished it in vastly different ways.

PSY jumped out to a 47-28 halftime lead and cruised to an 82-69 victory over visiting Penn State Hazleton to clinch an outright Penn State University Athletic Conference East Division crown.

York College, meanwhile, erased a 17-point second-half deficit to post a 74-71 Capital Athletic Conference win at the University of Mary Washington on Saturday. The Spartans remained tied for first place in the CAC with Christopher Newport.

The local Lions have now won 11 straight, while the Spartans’ win streak grew to nine.

Johnathon Gillespie led PSY with 18 points, followed by Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman (12 points, six assists, five rebounds), Joey O’Dwyer (12 points) and Susquehannock grad Richard Grant (10 points, six assists, four rebounds).

PSY improved to 18-5 overall and 15-2 in the PSUAC. Hazleton fell to 8-13 and 8-9.

The Spartans, meanwhile trailed 68-59 with just more than five minutes left in the game. York, however, then scored the next 14 points to take a 73-68 lead. Central York grad Jared Wagner scored 11 of those points.

Wagner finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Wagner now has 1,415 career points. He passed former Spartan standout Steve Schmehl (1,410 points) on the all-time scoring list. Wagner moved into 14th place all-time in rebounding.

The Spartans’ other statistical leaders were David Giuliani (12 points, eight rebounds) and Joe Polczynski (10 points, five rebounds).

The Spartans snapped a seven-game losing streak at Anderson Arena.

York improved to 19-5 overall and 8-1 in the CAC. Mary Washington dropped to 14-10 and 4-5.

PSY, York women both lose: The PSY and York College women, meanwhile, both suffered losses on Saturday.

The PSY women fell to visiting Hazleton, 65-59.

The local Lions were led by Nicole Sharpe with 11 points and a whopping 23 rebounds. PSY also got double-digit scoring efforts from Natalie Berry (12 points), Red Lion grad Sky Warner (11 points, eight rebounds) and Littlestown grad Janelle Kress (10 points).

PSY is 9-12 overall and 8-8 in the PSUAC. Hazleton is 8-13 and 7-9.

The York women fell at Mary Washington, 71-43, to drop to 14-10 overall and 5-4 in the CAC. Mary Washington is 17-7 and 6-3.

The Spartans were led by 10 points from York Suburban grad Molly Day.

No. 7 York men roll in lacrosse: The York College men's lacrosse team rode the momentum from a 6-1 first-quarter lead and received another stellar defensive effort to earn an 11-3 road victory at Eastern on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans, ranked No. 7 nationally in NCAA Division III, improved to 2-0. Eastern is 0-1.

York's leaders were freshman Will Harnick (two goals, three assists), junior trasfer Chandler Schmidt (three goals, assist) and Jack Michael (10 saves).

