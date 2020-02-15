Story Highlights West York's Trinity Thomas had her third 10.0 score of the season on Friday night.

The former West York High athlete registered her second 10.0 on the balance beam.

Thomas is a sophomore standout for the No. 2 University of Florida gym team.

Trinity Thomas, seen here in a file photo, now has three perfect 10.0 scores this season in individual events for the University of Florida. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP)

AUBURN, Ala. – Trinity Thomas has done it again.

For the third time this year, the former West York High School athlete has registered a perfect 10.0 in an individual event for the powerhouse University of Florida women's gymnastics team.

Thomas powered Florida, ranked No. 2 nationally in NCAA Division I, to a 197.875–194.75 win Friday at No. 17 Auburn.

The Gators now own four of the nation's top 10 point totals this season.

Another 10.0 on the balance beam highlighted an evening of spectacular performances by Thomas. Along with her beam win, the sophomore standout posted marks of 9.95 to win uneven bars and floor exercise and equaled her collegiate best of 39.775 to claim her fifth 2020 all-around win.

"This one felt so good. I landed that beam dismount and wow," Thomas said on the Florida website. "That was probably one of the best routines I've done in competition. That was really exciting.

"I want to keep pushing. I'm not done yet and want to do so much more. I'm excited about what comes next."

With her 10.0 on beam, Thomas now has three perfect marks in 2020. She also had 10.0 on bars on Jan. 24 and a 10.0 on beam on Feb. 7.

She is one of two gymnasts in the nation with a perfect mark in two different events this season. Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols has 10.0s on vault and bars.

Of the four Gator gymnasts to earn a 10.0 on beam, Thomas joins Gator Great Bridget Sloan as the only two to earn multiple beam perfect marks. Thomas is the first to earn a beam 10.0 in consecutive meets.

Friday's performance pushes Trinity Thomas' career total of event wins to 46. She is now tied for 12th on Florida's career event titles chart. She is the fourth to land on the chart as a sophomore.

Thomas' all-around total equals the nation's third-highest of 2020. Five of the season's top 12 all-around totals belong to Thomas.

"It's always a joyful moment to see the athletes has such success and reap the benefits of their hard work," Florida head coach Jenny Rowland said about Thomas on the Florida website. "Getting a 10.0 on the last event on the road was special. I'm sure it was another routine for Trinity but really just goes to show she has a lot going for her."

Florida is now 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn fell to 3-6 and 2-4.

