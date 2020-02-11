Dillon Hildebrand (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE BEHREND)

Dillon Hildebrand has added another honor to a college career full of them.

The Red Lion High School graduate recently became the first player in the history of the Penn State Behrend men's volleyball program to register 1,000 career kills.

The 6-foot, senior outside hitter reached the milestone in a nonconference tri-match held at the Junker Center. The Lions defeated St. Vincent 3-0 and Mount St. Joseph, 3-1.

Hildebrand had 17 kills in the win vs. Mount St. Joseph and six in the victory vs. St. Vincent.

For the season, Hildebrand leads Behrend with 101 kills, 3.26 kills per set, 111 points and 3.26 points per set.

He's helped Behrend, an NCAA Division III program in Erie, to a 5-3 overall record this season.

Hildebrand was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Preseason Player of the Year entering the 2020 campaign.

That came after he was named the AMCC Player of the Year in 2019 and the AMCC Co-Player of the Year in 2018. He was an All-AMCC first-team all-star in each of those years, after earning second-team honors as a freshman in 2017.

At Red Lion, Hildebrand was a three-year letter winner in football and volleyball. He was a first-team All-York Adams League selection for the Lions, as well as a first-team All-District 3 pick.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Wagner honored again by CAC: For the sixth time this season, Central York High School graduate Jared Wagner has been named the Capital Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

The York College senior guard led the Spartans to a pair of wins, including a 101-97 double-overtime win over Christopher Newport, snapping the Captains' conference-best 11-game win streak.

Wagner poured in a career-high 38 points in the win, while adding six rebounds. Earlier in the week, Wagner had 17 points and seven assists in York's 85-78 road win at Salisbury. For the week, Wagner averaged 27.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

For the season, Wagner is averaging 18.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. He's shooting nearly 54% from the field for the Spartans (18-5), who have won eight straight.

Two Spartans get weekly lacrosse awards: York College junior midfielder Dylan Wolf has been named the CAC Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week.

Wolf led the Spartans, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division III, to a season-opening win at No. 12 Washington & Lee on Saturday. Wolf registered a game-high six points on three goals and three assists.

York's sophomore goalie, Jack Michael, is the CAC Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week Michael registered 11 saves vs. Washington & Lee. The win was the 20th of his career after going 19-3 as a freshman.

Suburban grad breaks record, gets PSAC accolade: York Suburban grad Ralph Casper, a junior thrower for West Chester, has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.

Casper completed another record-setting weekend for West Chester, shattering the PSAC record in the shot put for the second consecutive week. Casper powered past the record he set last week by nearly two feet with his 61-foot, 4¼ inch mark. His mark set the venue record at the Koehler Fieldhouse by six feet. He also led the way in weight throw, earning second for West Chester with a 55-11 mark.

