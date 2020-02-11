Deriq Brown (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE YORK ATHLETICS)

Powered by a 32-point outburst from freshman Deriq Brown, the Penn State York men's basketball team earned its 10th straight win on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot, 4-inch Brown, a New Oxford High School graduate, added nine rebounds in the local Lions' 78-69 victory at Penn State Schuylkill.

Brown finished a sizzling 13 for 15 from the field, inluding 2 for 3 from 3-point range. He was also 4 for 4 at the foul line.

The victory allowed PSY to sew up at least a share of the Penn State University Athletic Conference East Division regular-season championship.

The Yorkers improved to 17-5 overall and 14-2 in PSUAC action. They have a three-game lead in the East Division over Penn State Wilkes-Barre (11-5). If PSY can win any of its three remaining PSUAC games, it will win the division title outright.

Johnathon Gillespie added 17 points for PSY, while Northeastern grad Michael Coleman collected 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Schuylkill fell to 11-12 and 11-6.

PSY women fall: The PSY women dropped a 67-54 decision at Schuylkill.

Red Lion grad Sky Warner (17 points, four rebounds), Red Lion grad Jordyn Foster (11 points, three rebounds), Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball (10 points, six rebounds) and Nicole Sharpe (13 rebounds, four points) paced the PSY women, who fell to 9-11 overall and 8-7 in the PSUAC. Schuylkill is 8-13 and 8-8.

