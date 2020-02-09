Story Highlights Trinity Thomas registered a 10.0 score on the balance beam on Friday night.

It's her second 10.0 score of the season for the No. 2 Florida gymnastics team.

Thomas also tied for first in the floor exercise and won the all-around title.

Former West York High School athlete Trinity Thomas, seen here in a file photo, has turned in two perfect 10.0 scores this season for the Florida Gators gymnastics team. (Photo: Gary McCullough, AP)

Trinity Thomas (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF FLORIDA ATHLETICS)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Perfection is getting to be routine for Trinity Thomas.

The former West York High School athlete picked up her second 10.0 score of the season on Friday night for the Florida Gators gymnastics team.

The sophomore standout registered her second perfect score on the balance beam. She had previously earned her first collegiate 10.0 on Jan. 24 on the uneven bars.

The former Bulldog helped the Gators, ranked No. 2 nationally in NCAA Division I, to a pair of team wins on Friday. Florida finished with a 197.875 total, followed by No. 4 Denver (197.25) and No. 18 Iowa State (196.80). Florida’s team total was the fourth highest in the nation this season.

Thomas also shared the floor exercise win with her junior teammate, Alyssa Baumann, at 9.975. The York County woman also took third in the vault (9.900) and tied for third on the uneven bars (9.900).

Thomas equaled her collegiate best of 39.775 en route to the all-around title — the nation's third-highest all-around total of 2020. It was her fourth all-around title of the season.

Thomas' three wins Friday (all-around, beam, floor) gives her 42 career event titles. Florida is now 6-0 overall, while Denver is 10-2 and Iowa State is 3-5.

"I had a really fun time tonight with my team and everybody started off strong and just, I got the rhythm going and they all talked to me, and I gave them pep talks too," Thomas said on the Florida website after the meet.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.