Jayden Inturmendi (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF BRIDGEPORT ATHLETICS)

A 2017 York High graduate is a major contributor and a consistent starter for one of the top NCAA Division II men’s basketball programs in the nation.

Jayden Inturmendi, a 6-foot, 6-inch sophomore wing player, is averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. His single-game season high this season is 16 points, which he has accomplished twice.

Inturmendi has started 16 of 19 games for the Purple Knights, who are 17-2 overall this season and lead the East Coast Conference at 9-0.

Bridgeport has won 13 straight games and is ranked No. 10 nationally in NCAA Division II in the most recent D2SIDA poll.

