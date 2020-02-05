Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
York High grad starting for one of nation's top NCAA Division II men's basketball programs
STEVE HEISER, 717-505-5446/@ydsports
Published 3:52 p.m. ET Feb. 5, 2020 | Updated 4:07 p.m. ET Feb. 5, 2020
A 2017 York High graduate is a major contributor and a consistent starter for one of the top NCAA Division II men’s basketball programs in the nation.
Jayden Inturmendi, a 6-foot, 6-inch sophomore wing player, is averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. His single-game season high this season is 16 points, which he has accomplished twice.
Inturmendi has started 16 of 19 games for the Purple Knights, who are 17-2 overall this season and lead the East Coast Conference at 9-0.
Bridgeport has won 13 straight games and is ranked No. 10 nationally in NCAA Division II in the most recent D2SIDA poll.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments