Buy Photo Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant, seen here in a file photo, had 22 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday in Penn State York's 109-67 win over Penn State Scranton. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The surging Penn State York men's basketball team erupted for a huge offensive night on Tuesday in a win over visiting Penn State Scranton.

The first-place local Lions captured a 109-67 triumph in Penn State University Athletic Conference action for their eighth consecutive victory.

PSY improved to 15-5 overall and leads the PSUAC East at 12-2.

Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant paced PSY with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He received double-digit support from Connor Hostetter (16 points, seven rebounds), Shawn Blaney (16 points), New Oxford grad Deriq Brown (15 points, 10 rebounds), and Johnathon Gillespie (13 points).

Scranton fell to 4-16 and 2-12.

The PSY women also won over visiting Scranton on Tuesday, but the game wasn't nearly as high scoring, with the local Lions claiming a 47-43 victory.

Littlestown grad Janelle Kress led the PSY women with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Red Lion grad Sky Warner added 11 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists off the bench.

The PSY women improved to 9-10 overall and 8-6 in PSUAC action. Scranton fell to 3-16 and 3-11.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.