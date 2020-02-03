Story Highlights Kendis Butler leads Penn State Harrisburg in scoring at 17.2 points per game.

Kendis Butler (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG)

Three former York County high school standouts are helping the Penn State Harrisburg women's basketball team soar to the top of its league standings.

Christian School of York grad Kendis Butler and Susquehannock grads Anna Mahan and Jayla Galbreath are each playing major roles for the Lions, who are leading the North Eastern Athletic Conference South Division at 5-1. PSH has an overall NEAC record of 7-2 and an overall record of 9-9.

Butler, a 5-foot, 5-inch sophomore, leads the Lions in scoring at 17.2 points per game. Mahan, a 5-10 sophomore, is second on the team at 15.0 ppg, while also leading the team in rebounds at 8.4 per game.

Galbreath, a 5-3 freshman, is averaging 7.6 ppg, but is coming off a career-best 22-point outing in Saturday's 74-63 win over Penn College. That was just Galbreath's third career start. Butler added 12 points in that win, while Mahan had 11.

Anna Mahan (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE HARRISBURG)

During Saturday's game, Butler became Harrisburg's career leader in 3-pointers made, drilling her 130th career triple in the fourth quarter. Butler passed previous record-holder Miranda Zeanchock's career mark.

All three York County players started Saturday's contest.

PSH has won three straight and six of its last seven.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.