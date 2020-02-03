Story Highlights Reese Devilbiss helped Ohio State to two 3-0 volleyball wins over the weekend.

The Buckeyes beat Saint Francis on Friday and Penn State on Saturday.

Devilbiss led Ohio State with 12 kills on Friday and 15 kills on Saturday.

Reese Devilbiss (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY)

Former Northeastern High School volleyball standout Reese Devilbiss returned to Pennsylvania over the weekend.

It was a very happy homecoming, to say the least.

Devilbiss went back to Ohio with two satisfying victories and a boatland of kills.

The 6-foot, 2-inch Ohio State Buckeyes junior powered his team to a 3-0 triumph over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday at University Park. That followed Ohio State's 3-0 victory over Saint Francis in Loretto on Friday.

In both games, Devilbiss led the Ohio State attack.

In the win vs. the Nittany Lions, Devilbiss blitzed 15 kills at a .560 attacking rate in a 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 win over PSU (4-4), helping Ohio State improve to 8-1 on the season. Devilbiss delivered the match-clinching kill. It was the Buckeyes' first sweep in University Park since 2013.

Devilbiss sprinted out of the gates against Penn State, terminating all six attacks in the opening frame.

Friday, the Buckeyes beat Saint Francis 25-16, 25-23, 27-25. It was Ohio State's first true road win of the season.

Devilbiss carried the largest offensive load vs. Saint Francis, connecting for 12 kills at a .688 attacking rate. Saint Francis is 2-6 on the season.

Again, Devilbiss got right after it in the opening frame, bouncing six of seven attack attempts. He remained hot in the second set, killing three of four.

On the season, Devilbiss is tied for the team lead in kills with 91 and is second on the team in total points at 105.5.

Devilbiss went to Ohio State after a standout career at Northeastern, where he helped the Bobcats win four PIAA Class 2-A state titles. He was a four-time all-state selection in high school and was an American Volleyball Coaches Association First Team High School Senior All-American.

He's in his second year as a starter at Ohio State.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.