Antonio Rizzuto (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY ATHLETICS)

Two former teammates at Northeastern High School are finding success on the college basketball courts.

Antonio Rizzuto is coming off one of his best games of the season on Saturday night for the NCAA Division I University at Albany program. Fred Mulbah, meanwhile, continues to be among the top assist men in the nation in NCAA Division II for Pitt-Johnstown.

Rizzuto and Mulbah helped the Bobcats to a District 3 Class 5-A title in 2017.

Rizzuto had 16 points, three assists and two rebounds in Albany's 86-75 loss to a strong Vermont team on Saturday. He scored 12 of his points in the second half, going 4 for 4 from 3-point range.

Albany stands at 12-11 overall and 5-3 in the America East Conference. Vermont (17-6 overall) leads the America East at 7-1.

For the season, the 6-foot, 3-inch sophomore has started 12 games for Albany and is averaging 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Fred Mulbah (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PITT-JOHNSTOWN ATHLETICS)

Mulbah has helped Pitt-Johnstown to a 17-5 overall record, including an 11-4 mark in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The Mountain Cats are second in the PSAC West standings.

For the season, the 5-9 sophomore is averaging 9.8 points, 7.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. His asssist mark ranks him among the top 10 nationally in NCAA Division II.

