The Gettysburg College football program has its first minority head coach.

Maurice Banks, an assistant coach at the University of Pennsylvania, has been named the new Bullets boss, it was announced by the school on Monday. He coached defense and special teams with the Quakers.

Banks becomes the second African-American to head a Centennial Conference football team since the league’s creation in 1983.

“It is an honor to become the first minority head coach of the Bullets football program and something that I do not take lightly,” Banks said in a news release. “Understanding the history of Gettysburg, the historical events that took place here, and the role they played in allowing me to be an African-American man coaching the sport that I love in a place so significant in our country’s history is something certainly not lost and is an added inspiration to be successful here at Gettysburg.”

After spending the last six seasons coaching at the NCAAA Division I level, Banks becomes the 26th head coach in the 130-year history of Bullets football. He is just the ninth individual to take the Bullets helm since 1919.

Before Penn, Banks spent the prior five seasons at his alma mater, Georgetown University.

Banks takes over a Bullets football program that went 1-9 last season and is looking for its first winning season since 2015. Gettysburg parted ways with its previous head coach, Kevin Burke, in December. Burke's teams went 2-18 in his two seasons at Gettysburg.

