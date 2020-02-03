CLOSE Although he inches closer to another program record every time he steps on the court, York College senior guard Jared Wagner's focus is on winning. York Dispatch

Story Highlights York College's Jared Wagner is the CAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

The Central York High grad has won the award five times already this season.

Wagner is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game.

Buy Photo York College's Jared Wagner shoots against Franklin & Marshall earlier this season. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

This is getting to be old hat for Jared Wagner.

For the fifth time this season, the Central York High School graduate has been named the Capital Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

The York College senior guard led the Spartans to a pair of CAC wins last week.

In Wednesday's win vs. Salisbury, Wagner missed a triple-double by one assist, compiling 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He was 10 for 16 from the floor and 3 for 6 from 3-point range.

Wagner followed that with 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a win over Southern Virginia.

For the week, Wagner averaged 23 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. He shot 53.3% from the floor and 45.5% from 3-point range.

For the season, the 6-foot, 1-inch Wagner is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. He is shooting 55% from the field and 39% from 3-point range. He leads the CAC in points, assists and steals per game. He is third in the nation in NCAA Division III in assists per game.

Wagner has led York to a 16-5 overall record, including 5-1 in the CAC.

York freshman honored: York College freshman Julia Pena was named the CAC Women's Track Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Pena had a big meet on Friday night at the Little Dip Invitational at Franklin & Marshall.

Pena set a new school record in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing the preliminaries with a time of 9.48 seconds. She notched a time of 9.61 in the finals, placing second.

Pena also won the pole vault at 3.25 meters (10 feet, 7 inches). Pena also registered a second-place finish in the long jump at 5.14 meters (16 feet, 9 inches). Pena owns the school records in both events for the Spartans. Pena has the third-best pole vault height this year in the CAC and the second-best 60-meter hurdles time in the league. Pena has the best long-jump distance in the CAC this year.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.